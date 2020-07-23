Additional Storm Shelters Approved for Calhoun County

As a result of the 2018 tornado that struck Jacksonville and other areas in Calhoun County, the County Commission has decided to participate in the Homeland Security Hazardous Mitigation Program. Through this program, two additional community storm shelters have been approved and will be placed in the Angel and Nances Creek Communities. EMA Director Michael Barton says although this process can be time consuming, it makes it worth it to know community members will have a place to go in the event of a natural disaster. Barton says now that the application process is complete, the bid process will soon begin and he anticipates another two year wait before the shelters are available to serve the communities.

