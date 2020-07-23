Calhoun County 2020 Beautification Awards

The Calhoun County Beautification Board has selected its recipients for the 2020 Beautification Awards. Each year, the winners are recognized at a dinner; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winners were recognized individually inside the county administration building. There were eight winners selected and county extension coordinator David West says he appreciates the efforts of everyone involved. The complete list of the eight winners are there on your screen.



The Calhoun County Beautification Board is made up of volunteers appointed by members of each commission district. The contest is open to any home or business owner in Calhoun County. Open nomination and selection phases are held in April and May each year. The board makes its selections in June and awards are handed out in July. You can look for info on the county extension website.