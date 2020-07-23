New Traffic Lights Approved For Highway 431 Intersection in Calhoun Co.

A plan to improve traffic flow along a portion of Highway 431 in Calhoun County has been given the green light. New traffic lights will be installed at the intersection of Highway 431 and Gladden Lane and highway 431 and Bynum Leatherwood Road. ALDOT will install the traffic lights and the county commission will be responsible for the upkeep. With the population continuously growing throughout the county, Commissioner JD Hess says these intersections have become dangerous and traffic lights are desperately needed. Hess says the traffic light installments will begin soon and he thinks the lights will have a positive impact on the Alexandria and Saks communities.