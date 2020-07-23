Republicans Second Stimulus Proposal Delayed

Top Republicans have said they reached an agreement on their party’s stimulus proposal and a formal rollout had been expected today, but as negotiators raced for a final deal the timing for the plan's release has been delayed over disputes and holdups. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced this morning a "fundamental agreement" between the White House and Senate Republicans on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package. But Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows declined to commit to the public release of the plan. The proposal will now likely be released on Monday, according to a GOP aide.



The primary hold up, two sources said, was differences over the extension of the federal unemployment enhancement, specifically how Republicans would implement their changes to the $600 a week program that expires July 31. Both sides are also still debating the legislative text of agreed-upon pieces, which Meadows acknowledged is a time-consuming process.