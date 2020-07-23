U.S. Mint Wants Your Change As They Try to Make Up For Coin Shortage

The U.S government is begging for your spare change. A nationwide coin shortage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is making life difficult for banks and retailers. The U.S mint, which is in charge of producing new money, is working on addressing the issue. It’s asking for Americans to help out, too. The mint is asking you to pay with exact change and to find other ways to return coins to circulation. Last month, the Federal Reserve Chair said the coin shortage is due to more people staying home during the pandemic while relying on shopping online and avoiding physically exchanging currency.