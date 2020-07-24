AT&T Unveils 5G Network

AT&T has announced its 5G network is now rolled out nationwide. 5G is the next generation of wireless network technology and AT&T says it’s now available to 205 million customers in nearly 400 markets across the U.S. It will provide increased speeds and bandwidth while also improving automation and remote working tools. You can only use the network if 5G is part of your phone plan, and you have a phone that is 5G enabled. AT&T follows behind T-Mobile, which had already rolled out its 5G network throughout the U.S.