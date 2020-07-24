Anniston Army Depot Apart of Key Provisions in Defense Bill for 2021 Fiscal Year

United States Senator Doug Jones helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for the state’s defense priorities for the following fiscal year. One of the state’s defense priorities includes investing in a facility right here in East Alabama. The U.S Senate recently passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which will now go to a conference committee. Some key provisions in the Defense Bill include millions of dollars going towards strengthening the state’s defense infrastructure and industry. The Anniston Army Depot will receive $18 million to construct small arms parts demilitarization facilities. A bipartisan legislation also led by Jones is included in the bill to block deadly fentanyl imports from countries like China and to incentivize investments in American semiconductor manufacturing in order to bring back jobs from China.