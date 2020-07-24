Calhoun County Football Media Day

The Calhoun County Quarterback Club held its second annual media day for teams in Calhoun County. The event was held at Anniston Country Club and all 12 football-playing schools got the chance to talk about their upcoming seasons. There are several storylines for each team but one unifying theme was how each team dealt with the different offseason due to the Coronavirus pandemic and what's in store for the upcoming season.



