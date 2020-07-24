City of Anniston Announces New Police Chief

There is a new chief of police for the City of Anniston. Chief Nick Bowles has served the city for 20 years and will replace former police chief Shane Denham who retired last month. Bowles was one of three candidates in the run for chief of police. The city council says this was one of the most difficult decisions they’ve had to make. Chief Bowles has served as a street officer, investigator, a sniper, negotiator, among a list of other roles. During his acceptance speech, Bowles encouraged anyone who has a desire to be of positive change within the community to join the Anniston Police Department.

Bowles says he’s thankful for the advice and guidance given to him from former mentors and police chiefs and looks forward to continuing the mission to making the city of Anniston the ‘model city’ it is known to be.

