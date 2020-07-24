JSU President Tests Positive for COVID-19

As Jacksonville State University prepares for their commencement ceremonies next week, it’s very possible that the university’s president will not be in attendance. Don Killingsworth took to social media to inform students and faculty that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Killingsoworth says he had been experiencing a mild headache over the past few days and decided to get tested at the student health center on campus. He will be in self isolation until he receives a negative test. Killingsworth says members of the COVID-19 Task Force have begun contacting anyone potentially exposed to the virus prior to his test. He says this experience has reassured him that anyone can catch this virus and people must not let down their guard. JSU’s graduation ceremonies will continue as planned, whether or not he is able to attend.