Saying Goodbye to Civil Rights Leader Rep. John Lewis

A military honor guard will escort the body of a late civil rights leader and Georgia Representative across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma Sunday. That’s where the late John Lewis helped lead the 1965 march for voting rights. Lewis’ body will then be escorted to Montgomery where it will lie in state overnight. Next, Lewis’ body will be escorted to the U-S Capitol Rotunda. There will be an invitation-only arrival ceremony Monday for Lewis’ body on Monday and then it will lie in state on the east front steps of the capitol for public viewing. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. After leaving the capitol, Representative Lewis’ body will lie in state in Atlanta before his funeral on Thursday. The 80 year old died last week following a 6 month battle with cancer.