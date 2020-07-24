UAB Hospital to Participate in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

UAB Hospital has confirmed plans to begin a clinical trial in August of one of the world’s most promising potential COVID-19 vaccines. Researchers at Oxford University in England have partnered with Astra-Zeneca for further development and clinical trials of the vaccine. UAB has been selected to test about 500 people of the 33,000 tested nationwide. Participants will receive one dose of the vaccine and then a second dose one month later. As a doctor with UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases explains, two people will receive the vaccine for every person who gets the placebo.

