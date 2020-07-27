ABC Board Votes to Suspend Alcohol Sales After 11 p.m.

Restaurants, bars, and clubs across the state will have a new cut off time for their alcohol sales. The Alabama Beverage Control Board made the decision to require the establishments to stop alcohol sales at 11 p.m. The decision was made during an emergency meeting earlier today in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. This means that “last call” in establishments providing alcohol will be at 11 p.m. and all alcohol must be consumed by 11:30. Businesses that violate this order could be subjected to having their licenses suspended. According to the ABC Board, the order will go into effect August 1st and will run for 120 days, but can be revisited at any time.