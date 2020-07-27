Dirt Bike Accident Injures One on Kentuck ORV Trail Near Munford

Take a look at this dramatic rescue near Munford where a man on a dirt bike wrecked on the Kentuck Off-Road-Vehicle trail Sunday afternoon. When Oxford Fire crews responded, they got help from some bystanders on ATV’s to locate the crash victim- who was about four miles into the woods. That’s when they called in a helicopter from The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for help. The man was flown to UAB for treatment of severe injuries, but Chief Sparks did not have an update on the crash victim’s condition.