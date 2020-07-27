Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 25 Years

A non-profit that focuses on creating a “safe haven” for families, is celebrating 25 years of service today. Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity built its first home in 1998. 25 years later, 186 people now have a safe place to rest their heads at night. Eligibility is based on need, income, and willingness to participate in building efforts known as ‘sweat equity.’ Those who are eligible make an affordable down payment and purchase their at 0% interest for 20 years. Since the Christian ministry organization began, 11 mortgages have been satisfied and released. Volunteers are always needed and welcome as the organization looks to build 50 more houses in the next 25 years. For information on how to contribute, visit GadsdenHabitat.com.