JSU President Tests Negative For COVID-19 and Will Participate in Graduation Ceremonies

Jacksonville State University President Doctor Don Killingsworth says he has been cleared to participate in Spring and Summer commencement ceremonies this week. This announcement comes less than a week after Killingsworth informed the university that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Through the contact-tracing process, JSU’s COVID-19 Task Force contact tracer determined that Killingsworth contracted the virus on or around July 9th. The contact tracer also determined that Killingsworth’s initial COVID positive test occurred near the end of his illness. Killingsworth says his symptoms never worsened beyond a mild headache. The University will conduct both Summer and Spring graduation ceremonies this coming Friday and Saturday.