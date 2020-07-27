Oxford Elementary Receives $500 from State Farm
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Communities across the country continue to come together to provide for one another during this time of need. A local insurance company shows its support towards an elementary school to help prepare for the fall semester. Oxford Elementary School was awarded $500 from a local State Farm Agency. The insurance company reached out to all its agencies wanting to find ways to help local communities during the pandemic. Shaddix hopes the monetary donation will help students tremendously so they can remain focused on academics during the pandemic.
