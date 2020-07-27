Oxford Woman Charged with Murder

An Oxford woman is in custody in connection with a homicide. According to Oxford Police Captain LG Owens, Teenya Heard has been charged with the murder of Maurice Bryant. Owens tells TV24 officers were responding to a call about a domestic dispute between the suspect and the victim. When officers arrived, Bryant was suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead by the Calhoun County Coroner's Office. Heard is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on a $100,000 bond.