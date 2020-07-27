Special Election to Be Held to Fill House Seat on October 6th

A special election has been set to fill the Alabama House seat vacated by the death of Republican state Representative Ron Johnson of Sylacauga. Johnson served the district which covers parts of Clay, Coosa, and Talladega counties for more than 40 years. Governor Ivey set the special primary for House District 33 for October 6th. If necessary, the runoff is scheduled for November 3rd following the general election for January 19th. Candidates can qualify with the Democratic and Republican parties until August 5th.