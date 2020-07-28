COVID-19 Cases Still Rising and RMC at Capacity in Calhoun County

RMC Hospital in Anniston is steadily searching for nurses to come work at the hospital where help is needed to treat patients in the emergency rooms, hall ways, and inside the three COVID Units. Doctor Free says the hospital is at capacity and urges everyone to take this virus seriously, wear masks, social distance, and wash their hands. Calhoun County has reported 1,206 COVID-19 cases; with more than half of those cases being confirmed within the past two weeks.

Statewide, 80,309 cases have been confirmed. That’s more than 1,100 cases added since yesterday. More than 22,000 of those cases had been confirmed within the past two weeks. The death toll has risen to 1,446 with 45 probable deaths under investigation.

