Etowah County Football Media Day

Teams in and around Etowah County got the chance to talk about the upcoming season Tuesday in Downtown Gadsden. Eleven teams made the rounds today after opening fall camp practices Monday. There are a lot of great storylines heading into this year - including on the sidelines. There are five new coaches in the region including Ryan Locke at Etowah, Matt Harris at Gaston, Gary Nelson with Southside, Dax Nunn at Coosa Christian and new Ashville coach Shea Monroe. {Hear from participants in the featured video}