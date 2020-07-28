Heflin City Hall Reopens After Mayor Tested Positive for COVID-19

Heflin’s City Hall has reopened after being closed for several days after the city’s mayor tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Rudy Rooks recently announced his positive test results after learning he was exposed to the virus early last week. Rooks says he hasn’t experienced any symptoms of COVID-19, but has remained in quarantine since receiving positive test results. The City Hall was closed until today, to undergo a deep cleaning. Cleburne County has reported 105 COVID-19 cases.