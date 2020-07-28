Jacksonville City Council Votes to Terminate Assistant Police Chief
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
After months of being placed on paid leave, the Jacksonville City Council has officially terminated former Assistant Police Chief Bill Wineman. The unanimous decision to terminate Wineman’s employment immediately occurred during Monday night’s council meeting. TV24 reached out to Mayor Johnny Smith and Chief Marcus Wood and both declined to comment due to possible upcoming litigation. Wineman served the City of Jacksonville for more than 30 years.
