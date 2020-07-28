U.S Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville In Danger of Closing Doors Permanently

The state’s top paid tourist attraction within the last seven years is on the verge of closing its doors permanently, according to WEIS Radio, if it can’t raise enough money. The U.S Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville is calling on Space Camp alumni, residents of Alabama, and visitors from around the world to help keep the center open through the “Save Space Camp” campaign. Although the center has reopened, it’s receiving far fewer visitors than normal. The center has lost two-thirds of its normal revenue stream and laid off one-third of its full-time employees. For more information on how to help save the center, visit savespacecamp.com.