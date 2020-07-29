Federal Charges Filed Against Couple Accused of Kidnapping and Killing of 3yr Old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney

Federal charges have been brought against the couple investigators believe are responsible for the kidnapping and death of a three year old Alabama girl. Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irish Brown are accused of kidnapping and killing three year old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney last year. Stallworth and Brown have already been charged with Capital Murder. Now the pair have been indicted on federal Kidnapping and Conspiracy charges. Lawyers for the two have said they are innocent, however, police have testified that the two blamed each other for what happened to McKinney. If convicted, Stallworth and Brown could face the death penalty.