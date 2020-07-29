Football Team Preview: Westbrook Christian

We continue our local team previews with Westbrook Christian. The Warriors are coming off an 8-4 season in the first year under head coach Drew Noles. Westbrook won its first playoff game in nine seasons and has a lot of talent returning. To avoid any complacency Noles has interjected a mental training program this offseason. The program is led by Coach Ragan Phillips and the guys detail how much it has helped them on and off the field. Mental training practices have seen a recent uptick, but it is usually reserved to collegiate and professional sports. Noles believes the training will make its way to high schools as well. [Hear from Coach Noles and Westbrook Ch. players in the featured video]