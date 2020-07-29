Jacksonville Chick-Fil-A Hosting "Stuff the Bus" Annual School Drive: Free Food for 5 Prepackaged School Supplies

This time of year normally serves as a time for “Back To School” events and giveaways to take place. But because of the pandemic, most of those events have been cancelled. One local franchise decided to step up and help collect back to school supplies for students in the community. Chick-Fil-A in Jacksonville will be giving out free chicken sandwiches and biscuits to anyone who drops off 5 pre-packaged back to school supply items to help Jacksonville City Schools prepare for the upcoming school year. Vega says the supply drive will last until closing Saturday and encourages the entire community to participate to help “stuff the bus” for Jacksonville City Schools.