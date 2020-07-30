“Stay Cool, Stay in School” Back-To-School Event

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped one nonprofit organization from uplifting the youth in the community as they prepare to begin the school year during a time where they will not be able to interact with their peers. Kids received frozen treats and backpacks full of school supplies and hygiene kits on behalf of the Agency for Substance Abuse and Prevention. The event encouraged kids to “Stay Cool and Stay in School” despite having to continue their education through a pandemic. The agency traveled to Constantine, Glenn Addie, Norwood, Barber Terrace, and Wellborn communities to supply children with prevention information, school supplies, and some free ice cream. Selase hopes that students will use the information obtained during today’s event to stay encouraged through the pandemic.