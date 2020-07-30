$50M Grant Program for Nonprofit & Faith-Based Organizations

Governor Kay Ivey has announced a $50 million grant program that will support non-profit and faith-based organizations impacted by the pandemic. The money will be administered through the Alabama Nonprofit Grant Program and the Alabama Faith-Based Grant Program. Eligible applicants can receive up to $15,000. The money will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis. To find out eligibility information for the grant program, visit crg.alabama.gov.