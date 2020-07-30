Dick’s Sporting Goods Extends Premium-Pay Through End of the Year
Thursday, July 30, 2020
It’s been a tough year for many retailers and their employees due to the pandemic. And that’s why Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced plans to allow its workers to keep their premium-pay through the end of the year. The premium pay was extended due to COVID-19. Dick’s says that the pay boost is 15% above ordinary wages. The company also announced it would follow a growing trend and close all stores on Thanksgiving in order to give employees a break.
