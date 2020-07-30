First Time Unemployment Claims Rise for the Second Consecutive Week
Thursday, July 30, 2020
First-time unemployment claims rose for a second consecutive week. It’s another sign America’s economic recovery is struggling thanks to the surge of coronavirus cases. 1.4 million people filed for initial jobless claims last week. That’s up 12,000 from the week before, which was the first increase in four months. Meanwhile, 17 million Americans filed continued claims. That counts workers who have filed for unemployment at least two weeks in a row.
