Football Team Preview: Donoho

We continue our team previews with Donoho. The Falcons are coming off a successful season where they posted nine wins for the second straight year. Donoho also made a second consecutive playoff appearance and won a first round playoff game.The defense was sensational allowing an average of just 9.7 points per game with two shutouts and they are looking to keep that momentum going this season. The Falcons have lost 20 seniors over the last two seasons, but head coach Mark Sanders says the returning players are making up for it with hardwork in the offseason. Falcons begin their season at Pleasant Valley on August 21st. [Hear from Donoho head coach Mark Sanders and Falcons players in the featured video]