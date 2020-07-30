Six Months Since COVID-19 Declared Pandemic But Experts Say It's Far From Over

Today marks six months since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency. The agency’s director today called for political leadership and more engagement with communities. In the last six months, nearly 16 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide and more than 600,000 people have died from the illness. And health officials warn the pandemic is far from over. The head of the WHO warned the infection rate is accelerating and pointed out that cases worldwide have doubled in the last six weeks.