Statewide COVID-19 Update and 227 Tested at COVID-19 Drive Thru Test Site Alexandria Elementary

The Alabama Department of Public Health has reported nearly 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases overnight; bringing the total to 83,495; nearly 22,000 of those cases were confirmed within the past two weeks. More than 1,500 deaths have been reported statewide. The number of patients hospitalized has topped 10,000.



Here’s a look at the Alexandria Elementary School parking lot earlier today where more than 200 people arrived to get tested for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Calhoun County is currently 1,297; more than half of those cases confirmed within the past two weeks. The Calhoun County Health Department administers COVID-19 testing weekly, Monday thru Thursday and the RMC Mediplex also offers testing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. To find a testing site near you, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health.