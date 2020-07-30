Suspicious Seeds Delivered Mislabeled as Jewelry

Take a look at the images shown on your screen. Alabamians are urged to contact law enforcement if a suspicious package with seeds is delivered to your home. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries has received multiple reports of “unsolicited” China origin seeds being delivered across the state through the United State Postal Service. These seeds could be invasive or be harmful to livestock. If you have received a package containing these seeds, do not open them, do not plant them, and do not dispose of them. Contact law enforcement and report the suspicious delivery to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.