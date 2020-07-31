Choccolocco Park to Host Dixie Softball World Series

Choccolocco Park in Oxford is getting ready to host a prestigious softball tournament this weekend. The Dixie Softball World Series is in town for a big tourney. Several players did not get to finish their school season in the spring, so having a chance to play this summer is special for tournament officials. [Hear from Tournament Officials Billy Thompson and Obie Evans in the featured video]

August 1 - 5

Begins: Saturday, 9:00 AM

Ages: 6-19

7 Divisions

COVID-19 Compliance: Social Distancing & Masks