Gadsden State Plans "Measured Reopening" For Fall Semester

Gadsden State Community College students will notice some major changes when they go back for their fall semester in two weeks. Temperature checks, health questionnaires, wristbands and face masks are some of the precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Academic advisement and registration will begin on August 13, and students are encouraged to conduct all of their business by phone, email or virtual meetings.



When classes begin August 19, the majority of general and technical courses will be offered completely online. On-campus classes will be held only for programs that require hands-on learning experiences. Campus libraries will be open for student use only, and computer areas will allow 50% capacity for social distancing and student safety. Students, employees and visitors are advised to arrive on campus at least 15 minutes earlier than usual to accommodate the temperature checks. The detailed reopening plan can be found at www.gadsdenstate.edu/coronavirus.