Gov. Ivey To Pay For Alabama Broadband Connectivity for K-12 students

Some Alabama school children will be getting help with their ABCs when school starts in a few weeks. But instead of the alphabet, this ABC stands for Alabama Broadband Connectivity, and it’s a $100 million program to give those students better access to the internet. Gov. Kay Ivey announced today that she will be paying for the program with federal money designed to help students deal with the challenges of the coronavirus. It will give vouchers to low-income families to pay for equipment and services.



State School Superintendent Dr. Ed Mackey says this is a great way to help bridge the so-called digital divide that gives students in some households a technological edge over their peers. State Senator Del Marsh of Anniston, who serves as president Pro-Tem of the Alabama Senate, says economic status should not be a determining factor in receiving quality education.