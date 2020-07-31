Harvey Updyke, Man Who Poisoned Auburn Oaks Dies at 71

The University of Alabama Football fan convicted of a sports-related crime that made national headlines is dead. 71-year-old Harvey Updyke died of natural causes, according to his son. In 2013, Updyke pleaded guilty to poisoning Auburn University’s Legendary Oak Trees. Updyke received a 3-year sentence for criminal damage to an agricultural facility. The poisoned trees have been a favorite spot for Auburn's football fans to celebrate by rolling them with toilet paper after a victory. Updyke said he poisoned the trees after Auburn beat the University of Alabama in a controversial game in 2010.