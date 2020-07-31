Oxford City Council Seeking Federal Aid for Development and Improvements

The Oxford City Council is asking for a $500,000 federal grant to tear down vacant buildings around its downtown area and to widen Friendship Road. The council agreed this week to spend about a quarter of a million dollars of city money to match the Community Development Block Grant, which is designed to eliminate urban blight and pay for infrastructure improvement. The city recently completed a major downtown renovation project that includes new sidewalks and other improvements such as a new one-way street system. City leaders have also announced a three-phase plan to widen Friendship Road, which has become a major thoroughfare through the southeastern part of the city.