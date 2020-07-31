Poll Workers Needed for Upcoming Anniston Municipal Election

The city of Anniston is looking for a few good men -- and women. Volunteers are needed to help Anniston conduct its municipal elections, which are coming up in a few weeks. The city’s public affairs officer, Jackson Hodges, says you can make $125 helping at the poll, and you will be providing an important service to the city. Voting will take place at community centers across the city. Anniston will be selecting four council members, one from each ward, and electing a mayor for the next four years.