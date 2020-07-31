Ralpheal Graves Takes Over Mae Jemison Basketball Program

In basketball news, former Sacred Heart boys basketball head coach Ralpheal Graves has landed another job. Graves was officially hired to take over the boys basketball program at Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville. Graves was highly successful on the court with the Cardinals. Sacred Heart won four consecutive Class 1A state championships from 2015-18. The Cardinals moved up to Class 2A and finished as the state runner up in 2019. Graves was out of a job after Sacred Heart suspended its entire athletic program earlier this year.