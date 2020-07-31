Sarah Burke Named Assistant Director and "Darkness Into Life" Exhibit at Anniston Museums

Anniston Museums and Gardens has promoted Sarah Burke to Assistant Director. She replaces David Ford who recently retired. Executive Director Alan Robinson says Sarah brings talent and energy to the museums and gardens. Burke isn’t a new face around the facilities though. She’s been around since 2015 and is excited to tackle her new challenge. One facility that Burke helps to oversee is the Berman Museum where there is a revolving exhibit on display called Darkness into Life. It features 20 jewish people from the state of Alabama who lived through the holocaust. The exhibit is on loan to Anniston from Birmingham’s Holocaust Education Center until October. For more information on this exhibit or anything related to Anniston Museums and Gardens, visit their website at exploreamag.org.