Two Inmates Escaped From Calhoun County Jail

Two inmates have escaped from the Calhoun County Jail because of a broken lock. Sheriff Matthew Wade says a failed door lock allowed the pair to escape from his jail early this morning. The first inmate has been identified as 43 year old Larry Dewayne Gaither. He was in jail on a parole violation for first-degree robbery, two counts of possession of child pornography, and two counts of dissemination of child pornography.

The second escapee is identified as 31 year old Bryant Deandre Johnson. He was being held for failure to appear on a first-degree robbery charge, possession of prison contraband in the first degree, and a charge of first-degree sodomy. Wade says all available resources are being used to recapture the escapees, and he’s asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.