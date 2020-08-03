700+ COVID-19 Cases in Past Two Weeks in Calhoun County and Statewide Update

Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton announced during today’s presser that this past Thursday and Saturday were the two highest days so far, for cases in Calhoun County as the average of daily cases is more than 50. The Calhoun County Unified Command held a press conference moments ago to give countywide COVID-19 update as well as an update on hospital capacity at the Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

Barton also informed the public of several long term care facilities that have reported numerous COVID-19 cases within its patients and staff members. However, the majority of those affected are asymptomatic. Over the weekend 9 additional deaths have been recorded in Calhoun County; four of those are hospital deaths and five are long-term care facility deaths. This brings the unofficial death toll throughout the county to 20. RMC along with Stringfellow Memorial Hospital ICU units remain at capacity, and not only is this placing a strain on staff members, it’s also severely affecting patients who will need assistance in the near future. Barton urges people to have a COVID plan in the case someone in your family gets affected. As of today, Calhoun County has 1,560 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Taking a look at statewide numbers, 89,927 Alabamains have contracted the virus since the pandemic began. 1,580 have died, and more than 10,800 have been hospitalized.

