Calhoun County Schools Start Date Pushed Back to August 18th

As COVID-19 continues to surge throughout Calhoun County and across the state, school systems are continuing to adjust their plans for the 2020 fall semester. Calhoun County Schools have pushed back its start date to August 18th. Students were originally scheduled to begin this Wednesday before Superintendent Donald Turner announced the first postponement of August 11th. Calhoun County Schools are still planning to follow through with giving parents the option to enroll their child in virtual learning or in-person instruction to begin the school year.

