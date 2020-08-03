Local Trio Ranked No. 1 in ASWA Preseason Football Rankings

As we turn the calendar to the month of August, the excitement for football season moves into high gear. One of the most famous talking points has always been state rankings. The Alabama Sports Writers Association recently released its preseason polls and it was a great showing for the East Alabama Community. Three of the seven classifications have a local team sitting atop the polls, including champions crowned in December in Oxford (6A), Central-Clay County (5A) and Piedmont (3A).

Class 6A

1. Oxford (18) 14-1 [State Champions]

Class 5A

1. Central-Clay Co. (12) 13-2 [State Champions]

9. Alexandria 8-3

*Sylacauga 8-3

Class 4A

4. Etowah 9-2 [Down from 5A]

5. Jacksonville (3) 12-3

10. Anniston 9-5

*Cherokee Co. 6-4

Class 3A

1. Piedmont (24); 14-1 [State Champions]

8. Wellborn 12-2

*Ohatchee 10-1 [Up From 2A]

*Collinsville 12-2 [Up From 2A]

Class 2A

10. Spring Garden 11-2 [Up From 1A]

*Westbrook Christian 8-4

Class 1A

7. Cedar Bluff 7-4 [Down From 2A]

*Donoho 9-2

*Receiving Votes / (First-Place Votes)