Sen. Doug Joins Invites K-12 Teachers & School Staff for Tele-Townhall Meeting for To Discuss Upcoming Fall Semester

United States Senator Doug Jones invites all K-12 teachers and other school staff members to join in on a tele-town hall meeting to discuss concerns and suggestions about the upcoming fall semester. Teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, and other staff are invited to the tele-town hall meeting scheduled for this Wednesday at 6 p.m. Those wanting to participate must register in advance on the website shown on your screen. You can also access the website from TV24’s Facebook page. Registered participants with a school affiliation will receive an automated phone call when the tele-townhall is about to begin.