USDA Reveals More Information on Mysterious Seed Packages Shipped From China

Officials now have more information on the mysterious packages of seeds shipped to Alabama and other parts of the United States from China. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, 14 different species of seeds have been identified so far based on packs sent to mailboxes throughout the country. Some of the seeds were mustard, cabbage, mint, sage, and rosemary. Officials are still unsure why the packages were even sent. If you receive any mysterious seeds, you are urged to not eat them, not throw them away, and do not plant them. Simply call you local law enforcement and the state Department of Agriculture.