YMCA Enter Phase III of Reopening And Offering Special Discounts To Those Who Donate School Supplies

While there currently isn’t an ending in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and communities are working to adjust to what is considered to be the “new norm.” The YMCA of Calhoun County has officially entered phase-three of its reopening process. The third phase of the reopening process includes access to men and women locker rooms and showers as well as expanding group fitness classes on a reservation basis at the Oxford YMCA Program Center. Group fitness classes will be limited to 10 members per class.



With the school year quickly approaching, the YMCA will continue to offer programs for children. School supplies are needed to ensure each child enrolled in the program will have their own supplies. Now through September, the YMCA of Calhoun County is offering a special for those who donate school supplies to the program. The YMCA needs new pencils, crayons, erasers, pencil pouches, and glue sticks. For any non-member who donates five or more school supply items will be eligible to become a member of the Y and pay a $0 joining fee. For more information, visit ymcacalhoun.org.